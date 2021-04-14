Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 84.2%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.
Winland Company Profile
