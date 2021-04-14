Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 84.2%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

