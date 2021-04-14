Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.