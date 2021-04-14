Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BEDU stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.