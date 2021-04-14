Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of RM opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.