Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avista Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.