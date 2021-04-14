West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

WFG opened at C$102.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.11.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

