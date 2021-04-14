Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,450 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,155.50 ($41.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,993.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,891.21. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The firm has a market cap of £73.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.74.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

