Scotiabank Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$10.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

