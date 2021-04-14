Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,009,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

