Reviewing Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Showa Denko Materials and Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10 Disco $1.30 billion 9.79 $254.43 million $1.42 49.65

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Showa Denko Materials. Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31% Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37%

Risk & Volatility

Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats Showa Denko Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

