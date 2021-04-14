Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.97, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.