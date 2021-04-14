Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Renault has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

