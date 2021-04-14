Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

