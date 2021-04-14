Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $621.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.