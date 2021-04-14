Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

