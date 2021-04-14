KeyCorp Comments on Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

