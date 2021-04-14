Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $36.98. 10,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 579,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Specifically, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,082,644.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,801 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

