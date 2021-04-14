StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.