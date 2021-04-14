iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCA opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

