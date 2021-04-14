iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 57.6% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000.

ACWX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

