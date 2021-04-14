Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Lowered to $9.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.05 to $9.85 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 479,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

