Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Lowered to $9.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.05 to $9.85 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
