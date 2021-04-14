Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of Energous stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $34,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

