Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Critical Contrast

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spectris and Royal Mail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $2.08 billion 1.65 $298.92 million $1.07 13.80 Royal Mail $13.79 billion 0.50 $204.70 million $0.41 33.66

Spectris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Mail. Spectris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Mail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and Royal Mail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Mail 1 6 6 0 2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Royal Mail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spectris has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Mail beats Spectris on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting; and manufactures various industrial control products, including human machine interface, digital and analogue panel meters, and process control. In addition, the company offers machinery protection and condition monitoring systems; portable vibration analyzers, data collectors, and field balancers; vibration monitors for machine protection; vibration sensors and accessories; installation and commissioning, remote monitoring, and product and vibration measurement training services; instrumentation and solutions for on-line and off-line process measurement and control; and vehicle test, validation and engineering services. Further, it provides particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is based in Egham, the United Kingdom.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 36 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business to business, and business to consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

