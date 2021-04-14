Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSEZY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Investec upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

