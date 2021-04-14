Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.21 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

