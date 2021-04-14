Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $19,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.