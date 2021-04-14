Ramaco Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

