Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,027.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 983.15. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

