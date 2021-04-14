Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of MOTR opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Monday. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.46 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.13 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43. The company has a market capitalization of £234.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.96.

In related news, insider Adele Cooper bought 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

