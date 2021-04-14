JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 210

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

