Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

