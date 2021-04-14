Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Interfor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFP. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

IFP opened at C$32.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$32.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.61.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

