Barclays Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 85.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

