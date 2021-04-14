Scotiabank Increases Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target to C$6.50

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of U stock opened at C$5.27 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.61. The firm has a market cap of C$711.13 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Participation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

