Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Quiet Period Will End on April 19th

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PDOTU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Peridot Acquisition Corp II.

