Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $112.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

