Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB Volvo (publ)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLVLY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 78.61%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.