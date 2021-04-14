Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.80 and traded as high as C$12.81. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 231,065 shares changing hands.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

