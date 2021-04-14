Metro (MRU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

TSE MRU opened at C$58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

