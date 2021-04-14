SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.