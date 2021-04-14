Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of BTWNU opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTWNU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

