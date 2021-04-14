Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $126.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 33418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

