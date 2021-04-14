AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $164.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGCO traded as high as $148.69 and last traded at $148.69, with a volume of 3079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

