Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $156.97, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.