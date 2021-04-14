Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

