Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Financial Contrast

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13

Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential downside of 32.22%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56% Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.58 -$146.63 million $0.36 28.28

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

