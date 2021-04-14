Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.