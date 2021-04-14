Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Raised by KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

CE stock opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,126,200. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

