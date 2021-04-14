Piper Sandler Comments on Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.