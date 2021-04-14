Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

SPOT stock opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

